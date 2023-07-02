New Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Will Be Known by Sunday: Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said it will be known by Sunday as to who will be the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly. According to party sources, BJP’s legislature party meeting is likely to take place on Sunday to elect its leader, who will also be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, ahead of the legislature session starting from July 3.

"It will be known surely tomorrow evening," Bommai told reporters in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, in response to a question as to who will be the Leader of Opposition.

According to BJP sources, the party national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, has already gathered opinions of the newly elected legislators, and the new leader is likely to be chosen based on it and the outcome of consultations with the BJP’s national leadership.

Bommai and senior leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are said to be the frontrunners for the post.