New Parliament Building Country's Property, Will Attend Its Inauguration, Says Ex-PM Gowda

JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will be attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, saying it is a property of the country and built from taxpayers’ money. The JD(S) patriarch questioned whether it was the office of the BJP and RSS for boycotting its inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the building on Sunday.

“I am attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building. It is the property of the country. It is not anyone’s personal matter," Gowda said. Speaking at the JD(S) introspection meeting following Karnataka Assembly poll results here, he said it is not anyone’s personal programme, it is a country’s programme.

“That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country. It belongs to the country. It is not a BJP or RSS office," he said, adding he is participating in the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a former Prime Minister and a citizen of the country. As of now 21 opposition parties have said they will not be attending the inauguration ceremony, primarily taking exception to Modi doing the honours rather than President Droupadi Murmu.

Stating that he has many reasons to oppose BJP politically, Gowda, according to an official release said, “I do not like to bring politics in the matter of opening the Parliament building." “I have been elected to both houses of Parliament. I have performed duty there in the constitutional framework, and I still am a member (of the Rajya Sabya)," he said. “I have worked to protect the values of the Constitution. Therefore, I cannot bring politics into the matter of the Constitution," he added.

Noting that many parties have boycotted the inauguration of the Parliament building and many have asked him whether he will attend it or not, being a former PM, Gowda said, “I want to tell them that I am committed to the Constitution and will go to the inauguration of the Parliament building." .