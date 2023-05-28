RJD Slammed for Comparing New Parliament Building to 'Coffin', Owaisi Says 'What Was the Need...'

Taking the attack on the newly constructed Parliament to a new low, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday likened the architecture of the Sansad Bhavan to a coffin as PM Modi inaugurated the new building in a grand ceremony.

RJD drew a sharp response from the BJP after sharing a tweet which compared the new Parliament building to a coffin. BJP said people will bury the Bihar party in such a coffin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

RJD, the ruling party in Bihar, put out a tweet that showed a coffin and the new legislature building side by side and wrote “What is this?". Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “People of the country will bury you in the same coffin in 2024 and will not give you the opportunity to enter the new temple of democracy. It is decided that the parliament building belongs to the country and the coffin to you."

Bhatia said the inauguration marked a historic moment and parties such as the RJD will keep crying hoarse.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said Parliament is a temple of democracy and that people will give RJD a befitting reply for the way they are using expletives for the new building.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also asked as to what was the need for RJD to compare it to a coffin.

“RJD has no stand…Why are they [RJD] calling the Parliament a coffin? They could have said anything else, why do they need to bring this angle?" Owaisi said.

RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav, meanwhile, justified his party’s unsavoury tweet and said the coffin “is a representation of democracy being buried". “The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions," he said.

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should do the honours.