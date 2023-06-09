Trends :NCP-Supriya SuleLand to RSS RowSmriti IraniArvind Kejriwal-PM ModiMP Polls
Home » Politics » New State Chiefs, Bigger Role for Priyanka Vadra & Revamped CWC: Congress Readies for 2024 Challenge

Sources suggested that a set of names for every position had already been decided and the final call will be taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who is on a US tour at present

Reported By: Sherine Elizabeth

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 11:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Many senior Congress leaders believe that Priyanka Gandhi should not confine herself to Uttar Pradesh as her rallies with Rahul Gandhi in Himachal and Karnataka led to the party’s victory. (Getty)
The Congress is all set for a major overhaul with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections round the corner. The Grand Old Party, after tasting victory in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, is now focusing on the four poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana and also building its path for the general elections.

According the senior Congress leaders, a major reshuffle is underway in the party. Sources told CNN-News18 that several states such as Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Jharkhand will soon have new state presidents.

States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Puducherry, Bihar and Jharkhand will also have new state in-charges.

According to the sources, Rajasthan might also have a new Congress committee soon as the party is grappling with an open feud between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Apart from this, a new Congress Working Committee — the highest decision-making body of the Grand Old Party — will soon be announced. The process of organisational reshuffle will be completed in the next one-three weeks. Sources suggested that a set of names for every position had already been decided and the final call will be taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who is on a US tour at present.

    • There are also talks about how a bigger role will be given to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the upcoming elections in poll-bound states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. She will also be widely campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to address a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on June 12. Many senior Congress leaders believe that she should not confine herself to Uttar Pradesh. “Priyanka, along with Rahul Gandhi, campaigned in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka which led to the party’s victory," said a senior Congress leader.

