New Worry for MP Poll Ticket-Seekers: BJP, Cong Stick to 'Survey Formula'

In view of rising number of candidates for assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh, both the major political parties — Congress and BJP — have decided to adopt the ‘survey formula’, which has become a cause of concern for ticket-seekers.

The state assembly elections to be held later this year are not going to be easy for both — the BJP and the Congress — the party leaderships are aware of this fact, so they have decided to bet on only those candidates who can win the elections. This is the reason that both these political parties are conducting assembly-wise survey at their own level.

In the 2018 elections in Madhya Pradesh, out of 230 assembly seats, the Congress had won 114, while the BJP bagged 109. Congress did not get full majority but with the support of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Independent MLAs, it formed the government.

The Congress government led by Kamal Nath lasted only for about 15 months and collapsed after 22 MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP.

Keeping in mind the results of the 2018 assembly elections and the subsequent urban body elections, both the political parties are treading cautiously in view of the forthcoming assembly elections.

At the same time, the ticket-seekers are visiting the party headquarters and politicians, in Bhopal and Delhi. The BJP leaders are constantly telling these claimants that the party will nominate only those whose names appear in the survey.