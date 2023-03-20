News18 India Chaupal: Rahul Gandhi Has No Attachment to India, Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the new education policy will make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’ while speaking at News18 India Chaupal, an initiative by News18 India to bring together the who’s who of politics and thought leaders from multiple other fields for a discussion on India’s emergence as a global power.

“Today world expects India to lead. This is because of our knowledge," said the Education minister.

“We have the new education policy. Today Indian youth think big, they are not only thinking about India but also thinking about resolving world issues," he said.

Speaking about how the new policy is employer-oriented, he said, “In the past, education was job-oriented. But the new education policy is employer-oriented. It’s for wealth creating…this new education policy is to make India ‘Vishwa Guru’".

The minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for speaking ‘negatively’ about India.

“Rahul Gandhi has hatred towards the idea of India, de doesn’t understand India. He is a negative person, that’s why he speaks negative about India. He has no attachment to India that’s why he speaks like that," he said.

“Apologies are not a crime, if Rahul has said something wrong then he needs to apologise for his act," he further added.

Apart from Pradhan, political leaders including JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Cabinet ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Anurag Thakur, and state chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Bhupesh Baghel are set to attend the News18 India Chaupal.

Political luminaries such as Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Hardik Patel, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Raghav Chadha, Supriya Shrinate, and Imran Pratapgarhi are also speaking about the current political climate in India, as well as the upcoming elections in several states at the event.

The event is being broadcast live on News18 India from 11:00 am onwards on Monday.

