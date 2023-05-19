Nitish Bristles at BJP for Criticising Govt Over Caste Survey

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday lambasted the opposition BJP for buffeting his government over roadblocks hit by the much-publicized caste survey.

He, however, declined to comment on the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant an interim relief on an appeal filed by the state government challenging Patna High Court’s stay on the mammoth exercise.

“It will not be appropriate," quipped Kumar, when reporters sought his reaction on the apex court’s order passed on Thursday.

Legal experts are studying the matter and the Bihar government will decide on its course of action based on their advice, he said.

The JD(U) supremo, who was in Darbhanga to launch some projects of the water resources department, bristled when his attention was drawn to senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s statement on the deadlock.

Sushil Kumar Modi, the former deputy chief minister, had squarely blamed the Nitish Kumar government for the situation over the caste survey.

He had also demanded that an all-party meeting be called, followed by the convening of a special session of the state assembly to facilitate the caste survey through legislation. “I don’t understand why he keeps saying such things these days," snapped Kumar, whose friendship with Sushil Kumar Modi is well known.

“His party (BJP) was very much in the government when it ordered the survey. Why did he or his party not press for legislation if they were so convinced that it was necessary?" he asked.

Kumar had snapped ties with the BJP a year ago and realigned with RJD and the Congress.

He said that the decision to conduct the survey was taken at an all-party meeting. “It was taken after the Centre declined our request for a caste survey. Prior to that, two unanimous resolutions had been passed by the state legislature in support of the caste census".

In reply to another query, Kumar affirmed that he will visit Bangalore on Saturday to attend the swearing-in of the new Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah.

“I have been imvited by the Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge). It (Karnataka assembly poll) was an important election. Also, I have an old friendship with him (Siddaramaiah). I will be going tomorrow," he said.

Kumar asked journalists to hold their horses upon being repeatedly asked about a meeting of opposition leaders, which his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee has asked him to hold in Bihar.

“Let me come back from the function tomorrow. We will take a call in due course," said Kumar, who had hinted that the meeting could be held after the election in the southern state.