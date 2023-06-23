Trends :Opposition Patna MeetingBJP's Move Amid Oppn MeetDelhi OrdinanceUddhav ThackerayPM Modi
Home » Politics » Nitish Calls on Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders

Nitish Calls on Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) supreme leader, drove to the city hotel in Patna where Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party founder, is putting up with other AAP colleagues

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 00:06 IST

Patna, India

Nitish Kumar on Thursday called on his Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, who are in Patna to attend a crucial opposition meeting. (Image/Twitter)
Nitish Kumar on Thursday called on his Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, who are in Patna to attend a crucial opposition meeting. (Image/Twitter)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday called on his Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, who are in Patna to attend a crucial opposition meeting. Kumar, the JD(U) supreme leader, drove to the city hotel where Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party founder, is putting up with other AAP colleagues.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha shared pictures, on Twitter, of the meeting that took place shortly after the visitors returned from Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib, a Sikh shrine built at the site where Guru Gobind Singh was born.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • Meanwhile, Kumar, who is in his 70s, seemed busy playing the perfect host as he travelled around the city meeting visitors like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(ML) Liberation’s Dipankar.

    Other attendees like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren and Farooq Abdullah are expected to arrive Friday morning for the meeting to be held at Kumar’s residence around noon.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 23, 2023, 00:06 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 00:06 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App