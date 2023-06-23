Nitish Calls on Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday called on his Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, who are in Patna to attend a crucial opposition meeting. Kumar, the JD(U) supreme leader, drove to the city hotel where Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party founder, is putting up with other AAP colleagues.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha shared pictures, on Twitter, of the meeting that took place shortly after the visitors returned from Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib, a Sikh shrine built at the site where Guru Gobind Singh was born.