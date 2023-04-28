Trends :Karnataka ElectionsPM ModiLingayats Karnataka PollsWrestlers Protest
Home » Politics » Nitish Calls on Lalu After RJD Boss Reaches Patna After 7 Months

Nitish Calls on Lalu After RJD Boss Reaches Patna After 7 Months

Prasad had been away for close to seven months, during which he underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore and convalesced at his eldest daughter Misa Bharti's house in Delhi.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 23:56 IST

Bihar, India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo/PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo/PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday called on RJD president Lalu Prasad, with whom his rivalry has once been the stuff of legend in the state’s politics.

Kumar drove to the residence of Rabri Devi, former chief minister and wife of Prasad, late in the evening, hours after the RJD supremo had landed in his home town after a long time.

Prasad had been away for close to seven months, during which he underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore and convalesced at his eldest daughter Misa Bharti’s house in Delhi.

It was not known what transpired during the meeting between the two veteran leaders that lasted for less than half an hour.

Advertisement

However, speculations are rife that the two leaders will jointly work towards forging a country-wide opposition unity to take on the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Known as “bada bhai-chhota bhai" (big brother-little brother) in the political lexicon of Bihar, the RJD chief and the JD(U) supreme leader have been close associates since the “JP movement" of the 1970s when both were student leaders.

The political stock of the two OBC leaders rose in the post-Mandal era which also saw them parting ways and bitterly fighting each other for decades.

The two came together in August last year when Kumar junked the BJP, a domineering ally, but retained power thanks to the prompt offer of support from Prasad whose party has the largest number of MLAs in Bihar.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 28, 2023, 23:56 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 23:56 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures