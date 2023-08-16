Trends :PM ModiMP Assembly ElectionsINDIA AllianceBiharKarnataka
Nitish Greets Kejriwal on Birthday, Likely to Meet Him in Delhi

Now firmly in the anti-BJP camp, Kumar, one of the key players in the INDIA coalition, is also expected to hold talks with opposition leaders ahead of the meeting of the bloc scheduled in Mumbai later this month

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 13:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Kumar wished a long and healthy life to Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief (IFile mage/Twitter)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, whom he is also likely to meet in the national capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office here, Kumar wished a long and healthy life to Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief.

Kumar went to Delhi to pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in whose cabinet the JD(U) leader had served as a minister, on his death anniversary.

    Details of his Delhi itinerary were not known though JD(U) sources said meetings with top leaders of the Congress, besides Kejriwal could be on the cards.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 16, 2023, 13:56 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 13:59 IST
