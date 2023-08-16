Nitish Greets Kejriwal on Birthday, Likely to Meet Him in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, whom he is also likely to meet in the national capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office here, Kumar wished a long and healthy life to Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief.

Kumar went to Delhi to pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in whose cabinet the JD(U) leader had served as a minister, on his death anniversary.