Nitish Kumar in Delhi: Bihar CM Pays Tribute to Vajpayee in Presence of Former NDA Allies

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday arrived in Delhi to pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Kumar, the JD(U) leader had served as a minister in Vajpayee’s cabinet. Kumar’s previous NDA allies were also present at the memorial.

The Bihar Chief Minister also extended birthday greetings to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, whom he is also likely to meet in the national capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office, Kumar wished a long and healthy life to Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief.