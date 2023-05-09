Nitish Kumar Meets Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, Dismisses Political Alliance Speculation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met his Odisha counterpart and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

The two Chief Ministers engaged in discussions on various issues during their hour-long meeting over lunch. However, the leaders dismissed speculations about any political alliance.

Addressing the media, CM Patnaik said, “I am glad that Nitishji is in Bhubaneswar. We are old friends and we discussed several issues. We have decided to grant 1.5 acres of land in Puri free of cost to the Bihar government for a guest house, so pilgrims and tourists from Bihar can stay there. Ours is a known friendship, and we were colleagues many years ago. No discussion was held on any alliances."

Kumar stated, “I came here to meet my old friend. I have been close to his father Biju Patnaik, and we are close friends. I am happy to meet Naveen Babu after a long time."

Advertisement

The Bihar CM has been meeting several opposition leaders to unite them against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, the chief minister of Bihar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, CPI’s D Raja, and CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury.

Kumar would also meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar his visit to Mumbai on May 11.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here