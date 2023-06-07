Trends :Opposition MeetSachin Pilot Brij BhushanRahul Gandhi2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Home » Politics » Nitish Sees off First Batch of Haj Pilgrims; Launches Indirect Attack on BJP

Nitish Sees off First Batch of Haj Pilgrims; Launches Indirect Attack on BJP

The longest-serving chief minister of Bihar urged the people to "be on guard" against attempts to trigger communal tensions

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 10:13 IST

Patna, India

Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to preserve the Hindu-Muslim unity (Image: PTI/File)
Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to preserve the Hindu-Muslim unity (Image: PTI/File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched an indirect attack on the BJP, flagging concerns about attempts to rewrite the history of the country’s Independence movement and create fissures in the society.

Flagging off the first batch of Haj pilgrims from the state this year, the JD(U) leader on Tuesday also reaffirmed his commitment to preserve the Hindu-Muslim unity.

“Ever since I got the opportunity to serve the state, I have always ensured the spirit of brotherhood. Unfortunately, attempts are being made to create strife," Kumar said at the Haj Bhavan in Patna late in the evening.

The longest-serving chief minister of Bihar urged the people to “be on guard" against attempts to trigger communal tensions while asserting “I have never discriminated between Hindus and Muslims. My father had always taught me that Muslims of this country are inhabitants of India. They have not come from elsewhere".

In an apparent reference to the saffron party, he stated, “All types of things which go against the Constitution are being said nowadays. There are also attempts to rewrite the history of this country, especially of the freedom struggle." The septuagenarian snapped ties with the BJP last year, vowing to defeat it in the Lok Sabha polls next year by uniting opposition parties.

Kumar also expressed delight that the Haj pilgrimage, which had been affected for a couple of years because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, has resumed and “the number of pilgrims who will go from Bihar is going to be the highest ever".

Altogether 5,638 people, including 2,399 women, will be undertaking the pilgrimage this year, the chief minister disclosed.

An engineer by training, Kumar, who is tech-savvy but swears by the Gandhian ideal of simple living, also urged people to avoid excessive use of mobile phones.

“Don’t be obsessed with your mobile phones. This device looks like something out to destroy the world. People have been making use of it even in religious practices. Please do not depend on it for storing important data. Keep up the habit of maintaining back-up on pieces of paper as well," he added.

    • The chief minister also told the first batch of pilgrims, who will board their flight for the journey abroad, that 15 government officials were also being sent for necessary coordination.

    Senior officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Secretary Amir Subhani, were among those present on the occasion.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 07, 2023, 10:13 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 10:13 IST
