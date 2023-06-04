Trends :Manish SisodiaMukhtar AnsariWrestlers vs WFI ChiefBihar Bridge CollapseAshwini Vaishnaw
Home » Politics » No Accountability: Kapil Sibal Slams Govt Over Odisha Rail Tragedy

No Accountability: Kapil Sibal Slams Govt Over Odisha Rail Tragedy

The accident involving two passenger trains and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district killed at least 288 people and injured more than 1100, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 13:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support (File PTI Image)
Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support (File PTI Image)

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday attacked the government over the railway tragedy in Odisha, and said one minister cannot deal with large ministries such as Railways as well as Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, as was being done by Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The accident involving two passenger trains and a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district killed at least 288 people and injured more than 1100, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for IT and Electronics, Minister for Railways. No Railway Budget. No Accountability. One minister cannot deal with such large ministries. Bullet Trains. Vande Bharat. Serve the extraordinary, let down the ordinary! Recipe for disaster !"

“Tragedies –Total derailments; 257(2017-18); 526 (2018-19) ; 399 (2019-20)…Reasons (CAG): 1)Maintenance of track (167); 2)Deviation of track parameters(149); 3)Bad driving(144). For the Rs.1 lakh cr. allocated 2017-22) for safety, Railways failed to deposit even Rs. 5000 cr each year!" he claimed in another tweet.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.  He recently floated the non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’, aimed at fighting injustice.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 04, 2023, 13:57 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 13:49 IST
    Read More