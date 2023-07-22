No Birthday Bash for Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar as Raigad Landslip Death Toll Rises to 24. But Posters Come Up

Both the deputy chief ministers of Maharashtra, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar, share their birthday on the same day — July 22. But this year, when the two (from rival parties) finally joined hands, the celebrations were called off. The leaders advised party members not to hold any birthday bashes in wake of the landslide in Raigad district’s Irshalgad that killed 24 people.

Despite the advisory by deputy CM, hoardings wishing the two sprung up in Nagpur. The posters also dubbed their ‘friendship’ as ‘long-lasting’. Ajit Pawar urged people to donate money to the Chief Minister’s relief fund and not unnecessarily spend on flowers and hoardings, while BJP workers decided to help the flood-affected people instead to planning celebrations for Fadnavis.

A report in Pune Mirror quoted Maharashtra BJP president Chandrasekhar Bawankule as saying that that they’ll mark Fadnavis’ birthday as ‘Seva Day’. He announced that party workers, public representatives and office-bearers would voluntarily serve the flood-affected areas across the state.

Bawankule further said that medical assistance will be provided to the people of the affected areas. The report also quoted NCP’s (Ajit Pawar faction) Pune city president, Deepak Mankar, as saying, “We have decided not to celebrate Ajit dada’s birthday. Instead, we will contribute Rs 5 lakh to the Irshalgad victims’ families."