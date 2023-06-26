Trends :Narendra ModiSP Leader on 'Target'Bengal Panchayat PollsBattleground BengalAndhra Pradesh News
Home » Politics » No Discussion Held on 'PM Post' During Opposition Meeting in Patna: Pawar

No Discussion Held on 'PM Post' During Opposition Meeting in Patna: Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar also hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for its criticism of the opposition meeting

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 14:02 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

Sharad Pawar said no discussion took place on the prime ministerial post in the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna last week. (PTI file)
Sharad Pawar said no discussion took place on the prime ministerial post in the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna last week. (PTI file)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said no discussion took place on the “prime ministerial post" in the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna last week ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

There were discussions on issues like inflation, unemployment and “deliberate attempts" at some places to encourage communal forces, Pawar told reporters in Baramati town in Maharashtra.

He also hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for its criticism of the opposition meeting.

Why was the BJP worried about the conclave, Pawar said, claiming there was a lack of “political maturity".

Advertisement

Drawing the battle lines, over 32 leaders of more than a dozen opposition parties held a crucial meeting in Patna hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday and resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a joint press meeting, the opposition parties said they would fight the polls on a common agenda and state-wise strategy, setting aside their differences with a flexible approach.

Asked about opponents mocking that “19 prime ministerial post aspirants" came together at the meeting, Pawar said it is a childish statement.

“In the meeting, there was no discussion on the post of prime minister. A discussion took place on issues pertaining to inflation and unemployment. There was a discussion on deliberate attempts at some places to encourage communal forces and how those who are in power, that is BJP, are trying to create a rift between communities," he said.

A rift between communities on the basis of religion and caste is detrimental to any society, and the point of decision was how to control such a thing, he said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • Pawar said he has been reading statements of the “so-called leaders" who have made remarks on the opposition meeting in Patna.

    “Why is there no permission in democracy to hold the meeting (by opposition leaders)? The BJP state president, I do not remember his name…he said what was the need to hold the meeting. I read his statement that he is going to hold a meeting in Mumbai. So you (BJP) can hold a meeting and if we hold it, why are you worried?" he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 26, 2023, 14:02 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 14:02 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App