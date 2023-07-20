Trends :Parliament Monsoon SessionManipur Viral VideoINDIA Alliance Maharashtra AssemblyNDA vs INDIA
No Proposal to Change Language of Functioning of Courts from English to Hindi: Govt

As part of a question on the issue of uniform civil code, a member asked whether the government proposes to change the language of functioning of courts from English to Hindi so that the common people can understand proceedings in their own language.

In his written response, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replied in the negative.
In his written response, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replied in the negative.(Representational Image/ PTI)

The government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there was no proposal to change the language of functioning of courts from English to Hindi.

As part of a question on the issue of uniform civil code, a member asked whether the government proposes to change the language of functioning of courts from English to Hindi so that the common people can understand proceedings in their own language.

    • In his written response, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replied in the negative.

    In April 2022, then Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had said there were “certain barriers" as regard to the introduction of local languages in the respective High Courts in the country but had expressed confidence that the issue may be “solved in the near future" with the help of scientific innovation including artificial intelligence.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

