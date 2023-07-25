No Truck With AAP in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa Tells Kharge and Sonia, Suggests 'Kerala Model' Instead

Throwing a spanner in the works of Opposition’s INDIA alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa has made it clear to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi that there should be no electoral truck with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

The Congress was decimated and ousted from power in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections by the AAP after a bitter campaign.

Sources told News18 India that Bajwa instead wants the Congress to fight AAP in Punjab along the lines of the ‘Kerala model’, though he did not use the phrase. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is the main electoral rival of the CPM-led LDF though both parties have been allies are the Centre and are constituents of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Bajwa is said to have made it clear to Congress president Kharge that if the party cedes ground to AAP in Punjab, it will be further weakened “for years to come". He also reportedly asserted that the Congress should not be seen siding with the ruling party in Punjab by contesting elections together. This essentially means the LoP wants the Congress to contest both General Elections and next Punjab Assembly elections against the AAP.

Even as the INDIA bloc progresses with plans to forge an anti-BJP front in 2024 General Elections, the Congress has found itself in a difficult position with both Punjab and Delhi units opposed to any understanding with the AAP. Both state units had urged the central leadership not to support the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP against Centre’s Ordinance on administrative services in Delhi. The Congress, however, decided to publicly oppose the Ordinance for the sake of Opposition unity.

The Congress is, in fact, stronger in Punjab that it is in Delhi. In Punjab, it is the main Opposition and has seven MPs. In Delhi, the Congress is neither the main Opposition nor does it have any MP from the national capital.

Following his meeting with Kharge and Sonia Gandhi at Parliament House on July 23, Bajwa said he had discussed the flood devastation in Punjab and the “political situation in the state" with both leaders.

“I briefed them about the devastation caused by floods in Punjab and political situation in the state. I unequivocally conveyed sentiments of the INC’s senior leadership in the state and cadre regarding the recently formed alliance at the national level and the trickle-down effect of that arrangement on the party in Punjab," he tweeted.