Nobody Unhappy in My Party Over Ajit Pawar Joining Govt, Says Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said nobody in Shiv Sena is unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s inclusion in the state ministry.

Shinde described as “rumours spread by the opposition” reports that his chief ministerial chair may be in jeopardy after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined his year-old state ministry.

Some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joining the state government.

Shinde presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs, and MPs on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar’s remark that he wants to be the CM has created a flutter in political circles.