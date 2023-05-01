Not a Single Piece of Rajiv Gandhi's Body Was Found: SP Leader Azam Khan's Controversial Remarks

Talking about the ever-changing times in politics, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday made a controversial remark when he said that Rajiv Gandhi had most MPs but not a single piece of his body was found.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, Khan made his remarks while talking about his experience of political life and its eco system.

“I have seen Indira Gandhi’s era. Rajiv Gandhi had most MPs in his government but see how not a single piece of his body was found," Khan said, news agency ANI reported.

“People like Sanjay Gandhi fly in the sky but are found in pieces. So, once the government is changed, a larger line will be marked," he added.

Talking about his experiences in the last forty years or so, he said, “you never know when the roti will turn from the griddle. The authorities and the policemen will change. The policemen who have broken the doors of your house and who have stumbled you, will stand here and salute you with this boot."

Khan was campaigning for Samajwadi Party candidate Fatima Zabi, who is contesting for the presidential post of Rampur municipality.

Who is Azam Khan?

Khan is a former Rampur MLA and he has over 90 criminal cases against him, after the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

He was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case, and was thereafter disqualified from the UP Assembly secretariat.

In May 2020, Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail matter which was related to a wrongful possession of Waqf board property land.

With agency inputs

