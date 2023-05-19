'Not Justice But Celebration of Our Culture': In Tamil Nadu, DMK, BJP Claim Credit for SC's Jallikattu Verdict

Political parties in Tamil Nadu unanimously hailed the Supreme Court’s “historic verdict" to uphold the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017, allowing the conduct of the traditional sport.

In January 2017, massive protests were held when thousands gathered at the Marina beach in Chennai against the ban on Jallikattu, forcing the then AIADMK government under the leadership of O Panneerselvam to pass an Ordinance in favour of the bull-taming sport.

With the apex court stating that it did not interfere with the state legislature’s finding that the bull-taming event is part of the cultural heritage and tradition of the people, the DMK thanked its leader MK Stalin for the victory. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News 18, DMK leader and MP K Kanimozhi said the state government ensured that the Tamil people got justice.

Advertisement

“We know that the youth of Tamil Nadu came together to preserve this game which has been part of the Tamil culture for centuries together and we take great pride in that. Today, our chief minister fought this case in the Supreme Court and the Tamil Nadu government ensured that we get justice. This is not justice but a celebration of our culture which rightfully belongs to the people of this state. It is a very good sign that the Supreme Court has recognised the culture and the tradition of the Tamil people today," Kanimozhi said.

While the animal rights activists continue to demand that the Jallikattu sport be banned as it leads to cruelty against animals, Kanimozhi said all procedures are in place to ensure bulls remain unharmed during the events.

“There are very strict procedures to ensure there is no cruelty to animals and that they are treated well and are healthy. It has happened for so many centuries. People lived with nature 1,000-2,000 years ago and the tradition is continuing since then. You (animal rights activists) should understand that people understood nature much better than we do today."

Meanwhile, the state BJP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic judgment.

Advertisement

“On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu & the people of Tamil Nadu, we thank our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl for his persistent effort to ensure the ban on the Cultural sport of TN, Jallikattu was lifted in its entirety," K Annamalai tweeted.

BJP also blamed the Congress and its allies for the ban on Jallikattu. “At this juncture, we also wish to share that Smt. Sowmya Reddy from the Congress party was one of the petitioners calling for the Ban on Jallikattu but was recently defeated by BJP Candidate Thiru CK Ramamurthy avl in the Jayanagar constituency in the Karnataka assembly elections. It is noteworthy that Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Leader of VCK, campaigned for Smt Sowmya Reddy. The people of TN cannot be fooled by the Congress party and their allies anymore. If there was anyone who stood for Jallikattu from the beginning to now, it was our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl," Annamalai tweeted.

Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said: “I consider it the greatest privilege in my lifetime that this law was brought during my tenure as the Chief Minister."

Jallikattu was banned between 2014 and 2016 and following the demise of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, protests snowballed against the ban paving way for the sport to be held since 2017.