‘Not Too Late’: At Oppn Meet, Lalu Asks Rahul Gandhi to Get Married; RaGa Bursts Into Laughter | WATCH

After some political discussions at the Opposition meet, RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday decided to talk about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to get married, asking him to tie the knot soon as it was still “not too late."

Giving a paternal reprimand to Gandhi, Lalu pointed out that he’s asked him to get married several times now, but he does not listen and that his mother Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi also eagerly wants her son to settle down.

Lalu, who was in his element of humour, said, “baat maaniye, shaadi kariye," adding that “your mummy keeps fretting over your refusal to get married". Gandhi is 53 years old.

Gandhi replied to his comments, saying “ab aapne boldia hai toh hojayega," as everyone else, including him started laughing.

“We would like to be a part of your wedding procession (baraat) Prasad added.

Lalu also complimented Gandhi for wearing a half sleeved shirt, which the RJD supremo said was a perfect foil for the “Modi kurta".

The presser took place after 15 parties took part in the meeting convened in Patna and “agreed to fight the Lok Sabha elections together."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar were among the top figures from a total of 15 parties opposed to the BJP who attended a meeting convened in Patna by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday to formulate a joint strategy ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Party leaders will release a statement signed by all 15 opposition parties that had attended the meeting. The next meeting of the Opposition parties will be hosted by Congress and will take place in July, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said at a press conference after the conclusion of the meeting.

Gandhi’s earlier comments on marriage

In a light-hearted chat on YouTube in Januaray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opened up about marriage, and said he’ll get married when the right girl comes along and part of the problem is that his parents’ “really lovely marriage" has set the bar very high.