Notices Seeking Reply on Disqualification Issued to 40 MLAs of Shinde-led Sena, 14 of Uddhav Camp: Assembly Speaker

"Notice seeking replies on disqualification issued to 40 MLA of Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena faction, 14 of Uddhav Thackeray faction," Narwekar said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 15:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar (Twitter @rahulnarwekar)
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday said notices have been issued to 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them.

The development comes a day after Narwekar said he has received a copy of the Shiv Sena’s constitution from the Election Commission of India, and hearing on the disqualification petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde will start soon.

“Notice seeking replies on disqualification issued to 40 MLA of Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena faction, 14 of Uddhav Thackeray faction," Narwekar told PTI.

Earlier this week, the Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to hear the disqualification petitions expeditiously.

    • MLA Sunil Prabhu had, in his capacity as chief whip of the undivided Shiv Sena, had filed the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other 15 MLAs last year after they rebelled and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.

    On May 11, the top court ruled that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra. It cannot reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray as the Sena leader chose to resign without facing a floor test in the wake of Shinde’s rebellion, the court said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 08, 2023, 15:13 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 15:13 IST
