Nuh-like Riots May Be Engineered in MP Ahead of Polls: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that communal riots would be engineered in Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly elections as the ruling BJP knows that it is facing a tough challenge.

The former chief minister was speaking at ‘Vidhik Vimarsh 2023’, a gathering of lawyers organised by the state Congress’s Legal and Human Rights Cell in Bhopal.

“The way these people caused riots in Nuh in Haryana, they have plans to trigger such riots (in MP) because the BJP knows there is a lot of resentment against it," Singh said.