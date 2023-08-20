Trends :CWC Reshuffle PM ModiSachin PilotRajya Sabha Polls Arvind Kejriwal
Home » Politics » Nuh-like Riots May Be Engineered in MP Ahead of Polls: Digvijaya

Nuh-like Riots May Be Engineered in MP Ahead of Polls: Digvijaya

The former chief minister was speaking at 'Vidhik Vimarsh 2023', a gathering of lawyers organised by the state Congress’s Legal and Human Rights Cell

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 08:47 IST

Bhopal, India

Senior Congress Leader Digvijay Singh. (File: PTI)
Senior Congress Leader Digvijay Singh. (File: PTI)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that communal riots would be engineered in Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly elections as the ruling BJP knows that it is facing a tough challenge.

The former chief minister was speaking at ‘Vidhik Vimarsh 2023’, a gathering of lawyers organised by the state Congress’s Legal and Human Rights Cell in Bhopal.

“The way these people caused riots in Nuh in Haryana, they have plans to trigger such riots (in MP) because the BJP knows there is a lot of resentment against it," Singh said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • “During the last 2018 MP Assembly election, Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha made thousands of advocates stand by the Congress. We formed the government then. Again, a large number of lawyers have assembled here. Hopefully, we are going to form the next government in MP," he said.

    Speaking at the event, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said corruption is plaguing the state at every level, from panchayats to the Mantralaya (state headquarters).

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 20, 2023, 08:47 IST
    last updated: August 20, 2023, 08:47 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App