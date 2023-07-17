Trends :Bengaluru Opposition MeetINDIA Alliance NDA MeetingOommen ChandyKirit Somaiya
Home » Politics » OBC Leader and Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan Joins BJP

OBC Leader and Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan Joins BJP

Previously, Chauhan was the minister for forest and environment under the Yogi Adityanath govt before resigning from the Council of Ministers in January 2022

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 13:34 IST

Lucknow, India

Ex-Samajwadi Party, now BJP Leader Dara Singh Chauhan. (FIle: News18)
Ex-Samajwadi Party, now BJP Leader Dara Singh Chauhan. (FIle: News18)

OBC leader and former Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan on Monday joined the BJP at the party office in Lucknow.

Chauhan joined the saffron party in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and ministers Girish Yadav and Baldev Singh Aulakh.

Earlier in the day, Chauhan met Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana at the latter’s office and handed over him his resignation letter. On Saturday, Chauhan, who was the MLA from Ghosi in Mau district, had tendered his resignation from the UP Legislative Assembly.

An Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader, Chauhan was the minister for forests and environment in the previous BJP government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He resigned from the Council of Ministers on January 12, 2022.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • Chauhan represented the Madhuban Assembly constituency in Mau district from 2017 to 2022. He also represented the Ghosi seat in the 15th Lok Sabha for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he was defeated by BJP candidate Harinarayan Rajbhar by more than 1.4 lakh votes.

    Chauhan had joined the BJP in 2015 and was appointed the party’s OBC Morcha president and fielded from the Madhuban Assembly constituency.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 17, 2023, 13:34 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 13:34 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App