On Cam | Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Caught Slapping Party Supporter Outside his Residence

As poll season heats up in Karnataka, former chief minister Siddaramaiah was caught on camera slapping a party supporter who came to meet him at his Bengaluru residence on Friday.

In the video, dozens of people are seen surrounding the Leader of the Opposition, greeting and waving at him. Sidaramaiah is seen struggling to navigate the crowd gathered outside his house. Irked by heavy crowding, Sidaramaiah was caught on camera slapping a party supporter. He later got into his car and left.

The video also shows several people pushing the former chief minister.

After slapping the supporter, Siddaramaiah is heard trying to talk to him before making his way to his car. Most of those gathered outside his house were reportedly supporters of Harihar MLA S Ramappa. Reports suggest that they had gathered at Siddaramaiah’s residence to demand an election ticket for the MLA.

Ahead of the state assembly polls, Congress is expected to announce its candidates list soon.

The Congress in Karnataka has been desperately trying to race back to power in the state. They have kept up their attack against the ruling BJP and have accused them of heavy corruption in the state.

Riding high on the anti-incumbency factor, the Karnataka Congress camp has said they are confident of returning to power in the state in the upcoming assembly polls. State party president D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the party would win more than 140 seats.

Party insiders claim DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have come to terms. The supporters of both leaders have stopped issuing statements and claiming their leader as the future CM candidate.

