'One and the Same': Punjab CM Mann Slams Opposition Parties Over United Attack on AAP Govt

Launching a fierce attack on the opposition for putting up a joint front against AAP government in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday claimed that those who worked against the interest of the state had come together indicating that they were “all one and the same".

All the opposition parties in the state had, a few days ago, held a joint event in Jalandhar targeting the state government for running a vendetta against political rivals. The parties, including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP, had rallied behind the editor of a prominent daily against whom the vigilance bureau had issued a notice in connection with the construction of a memorial for martyrs.

In a rare photo op, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had openly hugged his bitter political rival and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on the dais. Reacting to this so-called bonhomie, Mann took to Twitter to target the opposition parties.

“When… those who fed General Dyer… those who ordered for tanks to run down religious institutions… those who committed sacrilege against Guru Granth Sahib… those who participated in the framing of the three contentious farm laws… those who harboured smugglers… those who say ‘de taali’ on every issue… and those who made money from construction of memorial for martyrs… get together. It means they are all one and the same," he tweeted.

In one tweet, he has hit out at the Akalis and Congress, besides personal attacks on Majithia, Sidhu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Barjinder Singh Hamdard of the Ajit group. An AAP leader said the chief minister was trying to “expose the double standards" of opposition leaders.

“During political rallies, Sidhu had vowed to send Majithia behind bars in the drugs case. The Congress did nothing in the drugs case except make tall claims, but now the recent event has highlighted that the two parties are hand in glove and working against the interest of the people of Punjab," said the AAP leader.