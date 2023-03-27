‘One Doesn’t Become Brave…’ Shiv Sena Warns Rahul on Veer Savarkar, Says Won’t Tolerate ‘Insults’

Shiv Sena has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in its mouthpiece, Saamana, for making statements against Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. The party reminded him that Savarkar fought against slavery and the British Rule, and it will not tolerate any insult to him.

The editorial said, “Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly giving statements like ‘my name is not Savarkar’, but by giving such statements one doesn’t become brave nor people’s trust over Savarkar will go."

The editorial is a clear indication by Uddhav Thackeray that despite Shiva Sena being part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), it will not take such disparaging views on Veer Savarkar lying down.

Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP are part of MVA alliance in Maharashtra.

In the past too, when MVA was not formed, Shiv Sena had taken a stand against Rahul Gandhi’s statements for criticising ‘Veer Savarkar’ and reminded him of the scarifies his family had made for the country.

“What happened with Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case is injustice, but by insulting Savarkar, he can’t win the battle of truth. Gandhi is born into a family who sacrificed their lives for the country and that is the truth but even Savarkar and his family has worked for the country," read Saamana.

The editorial also warned Congress and Rahul Gandhi that series of such statements against Savarkar will create problems for the party in Maharashtra.

The party also reminded Rahul Gandhi how the pages of ordinances, which he had torn, could have given security to the people’s representatives but now his parliamentary membership has also got cancelled.

Uddhav Thackeray at a rally in Malegaon on Sunday evening said though his party joined Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi should avoid making such statements that will further cause tension between the parties.

