One Step Forward & Two Steps Back? Cong Loses Adipurush Edge With Gita Press Row as BJP Eyes Hindutva Push

With the statement on Gita Press, a few in the Congress leadership feel it negates their strategy on Adipurush and will reinforce the BJP narrative that the Congress is anti-Hindu

Reported By: Pallavi Ghosh

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 14:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The controversy over Adipurush and Gita Press has turned political. (News18)
“…The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse" — The first official response of the Congress to the Gandhi Peace Prize being given to Gorakhpur-based Gita Press has stoked a controversy, with the BJP promptly accusing the Grand Old Party of having an anti-Hindu mindset. Not just the BJP, many in the Congress are upset with the statement and feel it could have been avoided.

Gita Press was set up in 1923 and publishes and propagates literature based on Upanishads, Ramcharita Manas, and the Vedas. While the Congress may have reservations over the link between the press, RSS, BJP and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, many within the party feel it will needlessly give an issue to the BJP on a platter. In fact, it already has.

With the movie Adipurush, the Congress and opposition parties had seized an opportunity in accusing the BJP of being anti-Hindu. Some of the dialogues of the film based on Ramayana had to be changed under criticism and pressure. But the fact that some BJP leaders promoted the movie gave ammunition to the Opposition to question the saffron party and ask: “How Hindu is the BJP?"

    • While this questioning may not cut much ice with the core Hindutva voters of the BJP, in politics, trying to build a perception is part of the job. However, with the statement on Gita Press, a few in the top leadership feel it negates their strategy on Adipurush. Combined together, it will reinforce the BJP narrative that the Congress is anti-Hindu.

    With Ram Mandir being the strong electoral slogan in 2024, the Congress, which wants to tread the right path, may face yet another onslaught.

    About the Author

    Pallavi GhoshPallavi Ghosh has covered politics and Parliament for 15 years, and has reported...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 14:47 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 14:47 IST
