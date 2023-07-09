Punjab: Vigilance Bureau Arrests Former Deputy CM OP Soni in Disproportionate Assets Case

Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau on Sunday arrested former deputy chief minister OP Soni in an alleged disproportionate assets case. The agency alleged that Soni had amassed assets disproportionately to his known sources of income during the period of 2016 to 2022.

An official spokesperson of the VB said that a case has been registered under sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station VB, Amritsar Range against Soni following an inquiry, which was ordered on October 10, 2022.

Divulging more details, the spokesperson said that from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the income of the former Deputy CM and his family was Rs 4,52,18,771 while the expenditure was Rs 12,48,42,692, which was Rs 7,96,23,921 or 176.08 per cent more than his known sources of income.

Advertisement

The bureau alleged that the former deputy CM had made properties in the name of his wife Suman Soni and son Raghav Soni.

The Vigilance Bureau has initiated disproportionate assets cases against several Congress leaders including former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Earlier on July 5, Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi appeared before the Vigilance Bureau in Mohali in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The bureau is inquiring into the allegations against Channi of allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Channi was earlier grilled by the sleuths of the vigilance bureau twice in June and April.

After being questioned, Channi slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for unleashing a “false propaganda" against him.

Advertisement

“A big false propaganda was unleashed against me that I own Rs 169 crore worth of properties. I want to ask the chief minister that you launched a propaganda against me that I am rich and I have massive assets worth Rs 169 crore.

“You have the (vigilance) department and you are in the government and I am challenging that the details of Rs 169 crore worth of properties be published in newspapers," he said.

Channi said he owns only two houses, two offices and a shop and gave details in this regard to the bureau.