Home » Politics » Oppn MLAs Create Ruckus in Uttarakhand Assembly, Suspended

Oppn MLAs Create Ruckus in Uttarakhand Assembly, Suspended

Miffed by the Speaker’s decision, opposition MLAs, mostly from the Congress, charged towards the Speaker’s chair and created a pandemonium in the House, climbing the assembly secretary’s table and shouting slogans against the BJP government

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 18:06 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

Opposition MLAs, mostly from the Congress, charged towards the Speaker’s chair. (Image: Shutterstock)
Opposition MLAs, mostly from the Congress, charged towards the Speaker’s chair. (Image: Shutterstock)

Uttarakhand Assembly proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday after opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the House over Speaker Ritu Khanduri’s decision to turn down a breach of privilege motion moved by them.

Miffed by the Speaker’s decision, opposition MLAs, mostly from the Congress, charged towards the Speaker’s chair and created a pandemonium in the House, climbing the assembly secretary’s table and shouting slogans against the BJP government.

When the Speaker’s repeated appeal to the opposition MLAs to calm down and go back to their seats went unheard, she suspended for a day all legislators involved in the ruckus and adjourned the house till 3 pm.

Advertisement

Opposition member Adesh Chauhan had brought a breach of privilege motion against Udham Singh Nagar SSP which the Speaker turned down on the basis of a report submitted to her by the state government.

RELATED NEWS

Later, talking to the media, the Speaker said this kind of unruly behaviour inside the assembly is not correct.

"If they had a problem with the decision, a way out could have been found through talks. This kind of unruly behaviour is not at all correct," she said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 14, 2023, 18:06 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 18:06 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot In Colourful Bikini As She Holidays In Miami, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+20PHOTOS

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari Look Stunning As They Attend Alanna Panday's Pre-wedding Functions, See Pics