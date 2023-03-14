Oppn MLAs Create Ruckus in Uttarakhand Assembly, Suspended

Uttarakhand Assembly proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday after opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the House over Speaker Ritu Khanduri’s decision to turn down a breach of privilege motion moved by them.

Miffed by the Speaker’s decision, opposition MLAs, mostly from the Congress, charged towards the Speaker’s chair and created a pandemonium in the House, climbing the assembly secretary’s table and shouting slogans against the BJP government.

When the Speaker’s repeated appeal to the opposition MLAs to calm down and go back to their seats went unheard, she suspended for a day all legislators involved in the ruckus and adjourned the house till 3 pm.

Opposition member Adesh Chauhan had brought a breach of privilege motion against Udham Singh Nagar SSP which the Speaker turned down on the basis of a report submitted to her by the state government.

Later, talking to the media, the Speaker said this kind of unruly behaviour inside the assembly is not correct.

"If they had a problem with the decision, a way out could have been found through talks. This kind of unruly behaviour is not at all correct," she said.

