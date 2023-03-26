Oppn Parties Say Most Promises Incomplete as Yogi Completes Six Years in Office

The opposition SP and BSP criticised the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly failing to deliver on promises made to people, saying it should give an account of the work done by it in the past six years instead of gloating over the completion of the first anniversary of its second term.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav told reporters that the “double engine government" has presented seven budgets so far and it should give an account of all these years and not just one year.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati too referred to “six years" of the BJP government and said it would have been better had the tall claims of the dispensation had ground reality.

The Congress said the rising graph of oppression of Dalits, backwards, minorities and women is the “achievement" of the Yogi Adityanath government in the last six years.

“Don’t count his one year term. This is the seventh budget brought in UP. So they should give an account of these seven budgets," said Yadav in a statement tweeted by SP.

Yadav, the leader of opposition in the assembly, also said the BJP government at the Centre has presented 10 budgets and 10 and seven of UP together make it 17 budgets.

“So BJP people should give an account of 17 budgets," he said.

He also asked why the government has not delivered on promises made for fulfilling basic facilities related to healthcare, jobs and river cleaning.

In a series of tweets, the SP listed Adityanath’s promises and termed them “incomplete" after six years.

“The promise of providing at least one employment or self-employment opportunity to every family is incomplete. The promise of free life insurance for all construction workers is incomplete," it said.

It said the promise of filling all departmental vacancies and building a metro rail network in Varanasi , Meerut, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj were also incomplete.

Mayawati alleged the government was making “tall claims" through expensive advertisements.

“It would be better if the tall claims being made through expensive and costly propaganda about the completion of six years of the BJP’s double engine government in UP have ground reality. Because it is not so, there is less enthusiasm and more despair among crores of poor and backward people," she said.

In another tweet, the BSP chief said, “Whether it is a matter of development, employment, rule of law or one-district, one-medical college etc, the claims of ‘UP happy’ being made by the government are mostly on paper and in air. The government should pay attention to the real public interest and public welfare by abandoning political and casteist hatred and communal attitudes etc." UP Congress chief Brijlal Khabri said the rising graph of oppression of Dalits, backwards, minorities and women is the achievement of the Adityanath government in the last six years.

“The six consecutive years of the Yogi Adityanath government will be known as a curse for farmers, youths, women, students, labourers, poor, weaker and oppressed sections, and for development and good governance," Khabri said in a statement.

The Adityanath government’s “bulldozer tantra" (mechanism) has damaged the dignity of democracy and Constitution, he alleged, adding that the BJP never believed in democracy and thus it’s trying to crush opposition parties.

“The people of the state will not forget this," he said.

Khabri claimed that changing the names of places and colours of buildings have been the achievements of the government when inflation, unemployment and corruption are at their peak.

“Youth have been duped in the name of recruitment. There is an atmosphere of fear and hatred in the state," he added.

In a statement, CPI(ML) State Secretary Sudhakar Yadav termed the first year of the second term of the Adityanath government “the year of bulldozershahi". Yadav claimed more development has happened on paper than in reality and figures have been juggled up to show investment in the state.

Adityanath has become the state’s longest-serving chief minister in continuity.

Speaking at an event to mark the first anniversary, he said people’s perception of Uttar Pradesh as a state of “mafia and gunda raj" has changed in the past six years and the state is registering growth in all sectors under the double-engine government.

