Opposition Alliance 'INDIA' New Version of East India Company, Claims BJP Leader Karandlaje

The formation of a new opposition alliance called ‘INDIA’ at the national level is nothing but a new version of the East India Company, BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has said.

Those who looted the country for 60 years have now come together for power, she alleged, addressing reporters in Udupi on Wednesday. “It is now India vs Bharat," she said.

Karandlaje ridiculed the alliance, saying all the leaders who attended the opposition meeting in Bengaluru are prime ministerial candidates.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said the name of the alliance, INDIA, also violates the provisions of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.