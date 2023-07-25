Opposition Alliance Will Rebuild Idea of India in Manipur: Rahul Hits Back at PM

Trends :Parliament Monsoon SessionPMO vs Ashok GehlotRajasthan Red DiaryNo-confidence MotionManipur Violence
Hitting back at Modi, Gandhi tweeted: "Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people"

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 14:41 IST

New Delhi, India

We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi said. (File Photo: PTI)

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the opposition alliance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said “call us what you want", but “we are INDIA" and “will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur".

Modi slammed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as the most directionless the country has ever seen and cited reviled names, such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister told a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the conduct of the opposition has been such that as if it has decided to stay in the opposition for long.

Hitting back at Modi, Gandhi tweeted: “Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people."

“We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur," the former Congress chief said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri said the prime minister said even those with a design to divide the country had names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, but people will not be misled by these gimmicks.

    • Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Modi told the BJP leaders that Indian National Congress and the East India Company were founded by foreigners.

    He said people were also using names, such as Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India, and their realities were quite different from what they tried to project.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 25, 2023, 14:41 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 14:41 IST
