Opposition Unity: 8 New Entrants In 24 Parties Attending 2nd Meeting; Sonia Gandhi's Dinner Invite to All In Bengaluru

In an effort to forge Opposition unity before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, senior leaders of at least 24 political parties are likely to attend the second meeting of non-Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) aligned parties scheduled to take place in Bengaluru during July 17-18. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was absent during the Patna get-together, will also reportedly attend the Opposition Parties meeting being convened by Congress this time.

On July 17, Gandhi may host a dinner for all the party leaders attending the meeting. Eight new parties have extended their support to the Opposition parties’ efforts to present a united front against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, News agency ANI reported quoting sources.

“After last month’s mega Opposition meet in Bihar’s Patna, top leaders of as many as 24 political parties will be attending the second meeting which is going to take place in Karnataka’s Bengaluru," sources said.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the new political parties that will be joining the meeting.

Notably, KDMK and MDMK were previously allies of the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday also confirmed that his party will attend the next meeting of the opposition leaders in Bengaluru.

Opposition Unity and NCP Split

In the first meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23, the high command of several Opposition parties agreed to delink regional tussle from larger national politics in an effort to forge a common front against the BJP in 2024.

However, the efforts remained tainted by a clash between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Centre’s Delhi ordinance after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the grand old party’s support and threatened to skip the next meeting if it was not forthcoming. This time, Congress has reportedly again extended an invitation to AAP.

Meanwhile, the Opposition’s efforts suffered a major setback in Maharastra, where NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the seniormost leader in the Opposition camp, received a blow in the back from his nephew who has spit his party to align with Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state. Pawar is currently focusing on regaining control over his splintered party.

Congress has claimed that the Opposition’s resolve to defeat the BJP has been strengthened by the “Mumbai operations" of the “BJP washing machine".