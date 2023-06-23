Opposition Meeting is Aimed at Saving Dynasties: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Opposition parties were meeting in Patna not to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government but to save their own political dynasties.

He also took a swipe at his former ally and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray who had in the past criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for joining hands with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“They have said the meeting is for `Modi Hatao’ (remove Modi), but they are working to protect their dynasties. Uddhav Thackeray used to criticize us for joining hands with (PDP leader) Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir. Now he is sitting next to Mehbooba Mufti and talking about forming an alliance," he said.

The Opposition has realised that the country will stand by Modi for the work done by him, Fadnavis said, adding that the Opposition made a futile attempt in 2019 (to come together against the BJP) and the people will give a bigger mandate to the BJP in 2024.

“All dynastic parties have come together and worked to save their families. For them, running the government is business, but for Modi it is service," Fadnavis said.