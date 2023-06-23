Opposition Meeting 'War Cry' Against 'Fascist' Regime: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has dubbed the opposition meeting here as a “war cry" against a “fascist and autocratic regime." The DMK chief has been in town since Thursday night for the meeting hosted by his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

He took to Twitter to express his delight over meeting Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who received him at the airport, and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.