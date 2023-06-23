Trends :Opposition Patna MeetingPM Modi in EgyptManipur ViolenceDelhi OrdinanceUddhav Thackeray
Home » Politics » Opposition Meeting 'War Cry' Against 'Fascist' Regime: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Opposition Meeting 'War Cry' Against 'Fascist' Regime: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Stalin prefixed the names of the Bihar leaders with the Tamil honorific "Thiru" in a show of endearment, while expressing his elation over being "in the land that has given us……Buddha, Karpoori Thakur and BP Mandal"

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 14:27 IST

Patna, India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo: PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has dubbed the opposition meeting here as a “war cry" against a “fascist and autocratic regime." The DMK chief has been in town since Thursday night for the meeting hosted by his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

He took to Twitter to express his delight over meeting Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who received him at the airport, and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • Stalin prefixed the names of the Bihar leaders with the Tamil honorific “Thiru" in a show of endearment, while expressing his elation over being “in the land that has given us……Buddha, Karpoori Thakur and BP Mandal".

    “No surprises that the war cry of a united opposition is from here, the land of social justice, to end this fascist, autocratic regime and allow the rebirth of a secular, democratic India", added Stalin, who also used the hashtag #UnitingIndia2024.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 14:27 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 14:27 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App