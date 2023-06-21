Opposition Unhappy with 'Insufficient' Deployment of Central Forces for Panchayat Elections in Bengal

The BJP and other Opposition parties in Bengal are not happy with the deployment of 22 companies of central forces for the panchayat elections.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the State Election Commission’s (SEC) challenge against the Calcutta High Court order to deploy Central Forces in all districts for the Panchayat polls.

Consequently, the State Election Commission now has to request central forces. Following the Supreme Court’s order on Tuesday evening, the SEC requisitioned one company of forces for each district. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also approved this, but the Opposition has raised questions. According to the Opposition, how can 22 companies of central forces be sufficient for the entire state when around 8 people have died in the past 15 days.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP Vice President, stated: “They are just trying to show that they are following orders, but in this situation, everybody will understand that this company force is not sufficient."

Although State Election Commissioner Rajib Sinha has stated, “We are monitoring the situation." It is clear that this issue might end up in court again.

On Tuesday in Baroa, Murshidabad, the Congress claimed that their candidates were beaten up by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) outside the Block Development Office (BDO). Adhir Choudhury of Congress has been participating in a sit-in demonstration since Tuesday and has also raised the point that the SEC has given a meager requisition of forces.

Experts said that each district has approximately more than 100 booths, making it difficult to handle the situation with just one company of Central Force along with the state forces.

Speaking to News18, Sukanto Bhattacharya, BJP President, said: “Even kids will tell you that this is not sufficient. We are in discussions with our legal team, let’s see what happens."