Opposition Wrangle: Congress Wants to Lead Anti-BJP Bloc But Rahul of 2023 Isn't Sonia of 2004

The spring in the step of the Congress after the Karnataka election win embodies its regained confidence that it can lead the opposition front. Party general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh had told News18 earlier that “no opposition unity is possible without the Congress leading it".

The Congress argument is simple – like the BJP, it is the only other pan-India party, in fact, more so than the ruling outfit. Also, in most states, it’s a direct Bharatiya Janata Party versus Congress fight. Therefore, it makes sense that the Congress leads, its representatives feel.

But is this possible? Will other opposition parties agree? 2004 is different from now.

In 2004, Sonia Gandhi had taken charge and she was one leader who was respected across parties and so they were ready to listen to her. Moreover, the Congress was the lead party and the other stakeholders were not so powerful, with their role largely restricted to their home states.

But times have changed. Many parties like the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party nurture dreams of a bigger role for themselves. And they are in a straight fight with the Congress in many states like Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, etc, and hence would never want a repeat of 2004.

Along with this, there is a mistrust of Rahul Gandhi. For many of these leaders like Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee, Rahul is not Sonia. And if the Congress pushes the envelope on Rahul Gandhi as leader, then it may be difficult for these parties to accept the grand old party as the big brother.