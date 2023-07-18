Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru: INDIA to Set up Secretariat in Delhi for Campaign Management; Next Meet in Mumbai

Trends :Bengaluru Opposition MeetINDIA Alliance Maharashtra AssemblyOommen ChandyKirit Somaiya
An 11-member committee will be set up for coordination and the next meeting of the I.N.D.I.A will take place in Mumbai

With months away from the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as many as 26 opposition parties met in Bengaluru on Tuesday to formulate a strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The opposition parties said their alliance will be known as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

The Congress President also said that an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination and the next meeting of the I.N.D.I.A will take place in Mumbai. The date of the meeting will be announced soon.

Jul 18, 2023 22:20 IST

Everybody Knows Who Wins when Someone Stands Against India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said everybody knows who the winner is when someone stands against India and nobody has been able to fight the idea of India.

Addressing the media here after deliberations between opposition leaders for the second day, Gandhi said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are going to be a fight between “INDIA" and Narendra Modi.

Jul 18, 2023 22:15 IST

Nitish Left Bengaluru Early, Angry Over Not Being Made Convener of INDIA: Sushil Modi

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned early from the opposition meeting in Bengaluru as he was “upset" over not having been made convener of the new coalition - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Kumar’s JD(U) hit back, dubbing the former Deputy CM as someone who makes ridiculous statements and is not taken seriously even within his party.

Jul 18, 2023 21:44 IST

At Bengaluru Opposition Meet, Sonia-Mamata Ties Tide Over Congress-TMC Bitterness in Bengal

Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee share interesting equations. Against the backdrop of the Bengaluru opposition meeting, the power corridors are now discussing how despite all the differences between their parties, the two leaders manage to maintain close a rapport. READ MORE

Jul 18, 2023 19:46 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: BJP's Amit Malviya Says Oppn camp is a Circus

BJP leader Amit Malviya said the opposition camp is a circus.

Jul 18, 2023 19:20 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Sarma Says BJP for BHARAT, Britishers Named Our Country India

In a veiled attack on the opposition for naming their alliance INDIA, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the British named our country India.

Jul 18, 2023 19:18 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Today's Meeting is Voice of India, Says DKS

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the opposition meeting in Bengaluru today is the voice of India.

Jul 18, 2023 19:17 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: INDIA Pledges to Fight BJP's 'Systematic Conspiracy'

In a joint statement, INDIA said it resolves to fight systematic conspiracy by BJP to target, persecute and suppress citizens.

Jul 18, 2023 19:03 IST

With More Parties in Oppn Bloc, UPA Renamed as INDIA at Bengaluru Huddle; Next Meet in Mumbai

After the deliberation at the Congress’s big opposition meeting in Bengaluru, the leaders of key opposition parties decided to call their alliance ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced.

The Congress President also said that an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination and the next meeting of the I.N.D.I.A will take place in Mumbai. The date of the meeting will be announced soon. READ MORE

Jul 18, 2023 18:56 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: We're Going Through Turmoil, Everything at Stake, Says Mufti

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said the country is going through turmoil where the very existence on which our country stands, everything is at stake.

Jul 18, 2023 18:26 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Giriraj Singh Takes Jibe at Oppn, Says Hope You Won't Defame India Now

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh took a jibe at the opposition alliance, saying he hopes that they will not defame India since their alliance’s name is INDIA.

Jul 18, 2023 18:20 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Modi Govt Destroyed Economy, Railways, Says Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the Modi government destroyed economy, railways and all other sectors in the last nine years.

Jul 18, 2023 18:16 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: INDIA Expresses Concern on Manipur, Slams BJP

A Joint Resolution of 26 political parties belonging to the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A said the character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. “We express our grave concern over the humanitarian tragedy that has destroyed Manipur. The silence of the Prime Minister is shocking and unprecedented. We are determined to combat and confront the continuing assault on the Constitution and on constitutional rights of democratically elected state governments," it said.

Jul 18, 2023 18:13 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: It Will Be India vs PM Modi, Says Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said the opposition has named itself INDIA because, in the coming months, it will be India vs PM Modi because the opposition are fighting for the inclusive India.

Jul 18, 2023 18:03 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Says INDIA to Prepare Action Plan

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action plan where they will talk about their ideology and programmes.

“The fight is against the ideology of the BJP and their thinking, they are attacking the country, unemployment is rampant, and the country’s wealth is being taken away from millions and handed over in the hands of a few," Gandhi said.

Jul 18, 2023 17:57 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Says Fight is Between INDIA, NDA

Rahul Gandhi said the fight is between the NDA and INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

Jul 18, 2023 17:55 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: INDIA's Secretariat to be Set Up in Delhi for Campaign Management

Congress president Kharge announced that INDIA’s secretariat will be set up in Delhi for campaign management.

Jul 18, 2023 17:51 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: 11-member Coordination Committee to be Set Up

Congress president Kharge said an 11-member Coordination Committee will be set up. “The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, where the names of 11 panel members will be discussed, finalised and announced. The date of the opposition meeting in Mumbai will be announced soon," he said.

Jul 18, 2023 17:49 IST

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE: We Are Fighting Against Dictatorship, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the opposition is fighting against dictatorship.

Jul 18, 2023 17:44 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: PM Modi Ahead of the NDA Meet

PM Modi said that the NDA is a time-tested alliance, ahead of the NDA meet.

Jul 18, 2023 17:34 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: I.N.D.I.A Claims Undermining of Constitution's Foundational Pillars

Secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism - the foundational pillars of the Constitution are being methodically undermined, claims I.N.D.I.A, according to The Times of India

Jul 18, 2023 16:41 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: 'NDA, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A?,' Mamata Challenges BJP

“NDA, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A?," TMC leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hailed the opposition alliance in Bengaluru and challenged BJP to face them in 2024.

The Opposition alliance for 2024 polls is called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - I.N.D.I.A.

Jul 18, 2023 16:19 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: Opposition Coalition Will Now Be Called I.N.D.I.A, Kharge Makes Official Announcement

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday announced that the opposition alliance will now be officially called I.N.D.I.A-  “Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance".

Jul 18, 2023 15:49 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: UPA Will Now Be Called I.N.D.I.A, Confirms JDU

The Janata Dal-United Party on Tuesday confirmed that the united alliance of the opposition parties will be called I.N.D.I.A- “Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance".

Jul 18, 2023 15:14 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: UPA Now Named as I.N.D.I.A

The United Progressive Alliance has been renamed as “Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance".

Jul 18, 2023 14:57 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: Congress Leader Derek O'Brien Drops Clue of UPA's New Name

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien in a tweet has dropped a hint as to what the new name of the UPA front will be. The tweet read, “Chak De! INDIA".

Jul 18, 2023 14:25 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: Agenda of Their Meeting is to Remove PM Modi, Says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Dr Ramdas Athawale has said that the Opposition meeting’s agenda was not the welfare of the people but the removal of PM Modi. He added that the NDA meeting will be attended by leaders of 38 parties and their agenda will be the country’s development and bringing PM Modi back in 2024.

Jul 18, 2023 14:10 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: Proposal of The Alliance Partners in The Meeting

The alliance partners like VCK, DMK, etc., have proposed that; A team of Opposition parties be sent to inspect Manipur situation; A consensual position on UCC in the Parliament; Common Minimum Program should maintain that constituency borders will be redrawn while keeping same the number of seats; Minimum income for families below poverty line across India.

Jul 18, 2023 13:43 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: The Agenda for The Joint Opposition Meeting

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the agenda for the meeting today;

- What should be name for this alliance?

- What should be the common campaign issues?

-  What should be the joint action plan for a combined show of strength?

-  Whether to set up a small coordination committee?

He proposed that, “We may discuss each point in detail and come up with a declaration on each of the points." Following this he opened the floor to everyone.

Jul 18, 2023 13:37 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: Opposition Unity a Problem For Ruling Party in Centre, Says WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, speaking at the joint Opposition meeting has said that the Opposition unity is creating a problem for the ruling party in Centre.

The Manipur issue was also raised by her in the meeting.

Jul 18, 2023 13:29 IST

Bengaluru Opposition Meetings: Sharad Pawar Says All Leaders Have Decided to Fight And Win Together

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in a tweet, has said that in attending the Opposition meeting with top leaders like TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, it has been decided that all the leaders present will fight and win together.

Kharge said a common secretariat will also be set up in Delhi for campaign management and specific committees will be formed for separate issues.

