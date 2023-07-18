Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru: INDIA to Set up Secretariat in Delhi for Campaign Management; Next Meet in Mumbai

With months away from the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as many as 26 opposition parties met in Bengaluru on Tuesday to formulate a strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The opposition parties said their alliance will be known as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

The Congress President also said that an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination and the next meeting of the I.N.D.I.A will take place in Mumbai. The date of the meeting will be announced soon.