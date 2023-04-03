Home » Politics » OPS' Plea Against AIADMK Resolutions: HC Division Bench Adjourns Hearing for April 20

OPS' Plea Against AIADMK Resolutions: HC Division Bench Adjourns Hearing for April 20

A division bench of the High Court also refused to provide any interim order on Panneerselvam's plea

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 13:54 IST

Chennai, India

File photo of O Panneerselvam (PTI)
File photo of O Panneerselvam (PTI)

The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned to April 20, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s (OPS) appeal against a single judge order refusing to stay the party’s July 2022 general council resolutions, which among others expelled him and some of his aides.

A division bench of the High Court also refused to provide any interim order on Panneerselvam’s plea.

Panneerselvam had moved the bench after the single judge on March 28 rejected his plea against the July 11, 2022 general council resolutions, which expelled him and also picked his rival K Palaniswami as the then interim chief.

Soon after the verdict, Palaniswami was announced elected as the party’s general secretary.

The general council is the AIADMK’s top decision-making body.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 03, 2023, 13:54 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 13:54 IST
