Ordinance on Services Matter Was Brought as Money Power, ED, CBI Threat Failed in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the BJP-led Centre, saying the ordinance on services matter was brought as money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI failed in Delhi.

In a speech in the Assembly, he also claimed that the BJP has brought the "Sanghi" model of democracy through the Services Bill while asserting that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be fought on the issue of full statehood for the national capital.

Kejriwal alleged that the "democratic rights of the people of Delhi were trampled through the ordinance and the bill".

"There are several styles of democratic systems like the Westminister style and parliamentary style. These people (BJP) have brought the Sanghi style of democracy through this bill," he said.

"The ordinance on services matter was brought because money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI had failed in Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal also claimed that recently, someone from BJP had threatened him, saying, "We will make you bow down".