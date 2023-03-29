Home / Politics / Parliament LIVE: Cong Plans Month-long Protests Against BJP Over RaGa's LS Ouster, Centre to Push 3 Key Bills
Parliament LIVE: Cong Plans Month-long Protests Against BJP Over RaGa's LS Ouster, Centre to Push 3 Key Bills

Parliament LIVE: On Tuesday, several Congress workers and leaders were allegedly detained by Delhi Police as the party tried to stage a protest march from the Red Fort to Town Hall

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 08:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2023 08:08 IST

Rahul Gandhi News LIVE: During OBC Outreach Today, BJP to Seek RaGa's Apology Over Modi Surname Remark

The BJP has decided that the party, during its new outreach programme at village chaupals across the country, will seek an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “insulting OBCs". BJP OBC morcha chief K. Laxman said on Tuesday that the party will seek an apology in every village chaupal “for the insult" inflicted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through his comments. This will be done during the “Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo" campaign of the party.

Mar 29, 2023 08:04 IST

Rahul Gandhi News LIVE: Congress Plans to Mobilise Oppn Over RaGa's LS Disqualification

Mar 29, 2023 08:02 IST

Parliament Session 2023 LIVE: BJP's OBC Wing Protests Against RaGa Over 'Modi Surname' Remarks

BJP MPs, mostly from Other Backward Classes, on Tuesday took out a march from Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk here protesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the ‘Modi surname’ and demanded his apology. Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court last week in a criminal defamation case for his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

Mar 29, 2023 07:45 IST

Parliament Session 2023 LIVE: Cong Plans Month-long Protests Against BJP Over RaGa's LS Ouster

Congress has planned to intensify its voice against BJP with plans of a month-long protest in the making. From Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification following his conviction in a criminal defamation case to the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Adani-Hindenburg report issue, Congress has planned to raise several issues.

Mar 29, 2023 07:42 IST

Rahul Gandhi News LIVE: Gujarat Congress Starts #daromat Trend on Twitter Over RaGa's LS Ouster

Mar 29, 2023 07:37 IST

Parliament Session 2023 LIVE: Centre Plans to Push 3 Key Bills

The Centre will try to seek parliamentary approval for three key proposed laws, including the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023, with four more working days left in the current session.

Mar 29, 2023 07:35 IST

Rahul Gandhi News LIVE: Cong Would Fight Legally on RaGa's Disqualification, Says Ashok Chavan

The Congress would fight the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha legally with the party’s legal team finalising the course of action and would also go to people to inform them about the “prevailing situation" in the country, Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said on Tuesday.

Mar 29, 2023 07:34 IST

'Murder of Democracy': Cong Leader KC Venugopal After Workers Detained Near Red Fort

Mar 29, 2023 07:31 IST

Rahul Gandhi News LIVE: Cong Leaders, Workers Detained While Trying to March Near Red Fort

Several Congress workers and leaders were allegedly detained by Delhi Police as the party tried to stage a protest march from the Red Fort to Town Hall through the busy Chandni Chowk Tuesday evening in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from Lok Sabha. Congress leaders accused the government of “murdering democracy" after police stopped them from reaching the Red Fort to start their ‘Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March’ at 7 pm.

From Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification following his conviction in a criminal defamation case to the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Adani-Hindenburg report issue, Congress has planned to raise several issues.

Besides, the Centre will try to seek parliamentary approval for three key proposed laws, including the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023, with four more working days left in the current session.

On Tuesday, several Congress workers and leaders were allegedly detained by Delhi Police as the party tried to stage a protest march from the Red Fort to Town Hall through the busy Chandni Chowk.

Congress leaders accused the government of “murdering democracy” after police stopped them from reaching the Red Fort to start their ‘Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March’ at 7 pm. Some leaders, however, converged at the Red Fort, which was heavily barricaded by the police.

“The Delhi Police is stopping us from taking out the Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March from Red Fort and did not allow us to reach the venue. However, this has not deterred us, and we have begun our march from the police barricades itself,” Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the OBC MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premise, demanding an apology from the Gandhi scion over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, for which he has been convicted by a Surat court.

Another comment of the Wayanad MP — “My name is not Savarkar, won’t apologize” — has been courting controversy. Hindu ideologue Vinayak “Veer” Savarkar’s grandson on Wednesday said that it is really sad to see how Savarkar’s name is being defamed by Rahul Gandhi for politics.

Ranjit threatened to file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if the Congress leader does not apologise for his statement.

