Parliament LIVE: Cong Plans Month-long Protests Against BJP Over RaGa's LS Ouster, Centre to Push 3 Key Bills

From Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification following his conviction in a criminal defamation case to the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Adani-Hindenburg report issue, Congress has planned to raise several issues.

Besides, the Centre will try to seek parliamentary approval for three key proposed laws, including the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023, with four more working days left in the current session.

On Tuesday, several Congress workers and leaders were allegedly detained by Delhi Police as the party tried to stage a protest march from the Red Fort to Town Hall through the busy Chandni Chowk.

Congress leaders accused the government of “murdering democracy” after police stopped them from reaching the Red Fort to start their ‘Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March’ at 7 pm. Some leaders, however, converged at the Red Fort, which was heavily barricaded by the police.

“The Delhi Police is stopping us from taking out the Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March from Red Fort and did not allow us to reach the venue. However, this has not deterred us, and we have begun our march from the police barricades itself,” Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the OBC MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premise, demanding an apology from the Gandhi scion over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, for which he has been convicted by a Surat court.

Another comment of the Wayanad MP — “My name is not Savarkar, won’t apologize” — has been courting controversy. Hindu ideologue Vinayak “Veer” Savarkar’s grandson on Wednesday said that it is really sad to see how Savarkar’s name is being defamed by Rahul Gandhi for politics.

Ranjit threatened to file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if the Congress leader does not apologise for his statement.

