Parliament Monsoon Session: Amit Shah Says Govt Ready for Discussion on Manipur; Oppn Continue Protests

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged the Opposition to allow a discussion on Manipur, stating “India wants to know the truth’ about the violence-hit state and the government is prepared for the debate in Lok Sabha. The Monsoon Session of Parliament reconvened on a rocky start as the INDIA Opposition alliance hardened its stance on the Manipur violence with demands of a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter while the BJP held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over the deteriorating law and order situation in Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan.
Chaos ensued during the second day of the session on Friday as Opposition parties engaged in sloganeering regarding the Manipur violence and demanded a statement from PM Modi on the matter. The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister’s statement first.
Here are the top updates you need to know:
- The alliance parties of INDIA will meet tomorrow in the office of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon session of Parliament.
- Opposition MPs, having protested inside the Rajya Sabha chamber, shifted their demonstration to the Gandhi statue at the Parliament complex. As protests continued, leaders were seen raising slogans demanding that the Prime Minister break his silence on the Manipur issue with chants like: “PM chuppi todo…manipur pe kuch toh bolo" (PM, break your silence…say something on Manipur).
- Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the Opposition wants the parliament proceedings to take place and don’t want to create a ruckus. “We also want the House to function and we want the PM to answer (on the Manipur situation). We don’t want any ruckus to be created in the Parliament," she said.
- The BJP Rajasthan MPs held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over atrocities against women in the Ashok Gehlot-led state, West Bengal and other states.
- BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said, “There are atrocities against women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Manipur. The opposition can only see Manipur, but Rajasthan and other states have been ignored. The Rajasthan Government has failed to protect women in the state."
- BJP leaders also staged protest against the Ashok Gehlot government over the alleged atrocities on Dalits in Rajasthan.
- Rajasthan Congress Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, who was sacked for questioning his own government on the issue of women safety, said, “Our mothers and sisters sent us to the Assembly with the hope that we will do something for their safety and security. However, it is unfortunate that nothing as such happened."
- Several opposition leaders have submitted notices for an adjournment motion to discuss the situation in Manipur. The opposition is demanding an unrestricted debate that allows all parties to express their views without time limitations. Since the Monsoon Session commenced on Thursday, the opposition has been holding protests on this matter.
- In response, the government has accused the opposition of evading a crucial debate on the issue and questioned their commitment to addressing it. On the other hand, the opposition has accused the government of also shying away from a debate on the subject.
- As a result of the ongoing stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been unable to conduct any legislative business.
(With inputs from agencies)