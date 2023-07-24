Parliament Monsoon Session: Amit Shah Says Govt Ready for Discussion on Manipur; Oppn Continue Protests

Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged the Opposition to allow a discussion on Manipur, stating “India wants to know the truth’ about the violence-hit state and the government is prepared for the debate in Lok Sabha. The Monsoon Session of Parliament reconvened on a rocky start as the INDIA Opposition alliance hardened its stance on the Manipur violence with demands of a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter while the BJP held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over the deteriorating law and order situation in Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan.

Chaos ensued during the second day of the session on Friday as Opposition parties engaged in sloganeering regarding the Manipur violence and demanded a statement from PM Modi on the matter. The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister’s statement first.

Here are the top updates you need to know: