Trends :PM ModiMP Assembly ElectionsINDIA AllianceBiharKarnataka
Home » Politics » Partition Dark Chapter in History; Country Had to Pay Heavy Price for It, Says HM Shah

Partition Dark Chapter in History; Country Had to Pay Heavy Price for It, Says HM Shah

The Modi government has been observing August 14 as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' since 2021 to remember those who sacrificed their lives during the country's partition

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 12:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Paying homage to those who lost their lives during partition, Shah also said that the country had to pay a heavy price for it(Image: PTI)
Paying homage to those who lost their lives during partition, Shah also said that the country had to pay a heavy price for it(Image: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the partition of the country on the basis of religion is a dark chapter in history and many people are still facing the brunt of the 1947 horror.

Paying homage to those who lost their lives during partition, he also said that the country had to pay a heavy price for it.

“The partition of the country on the basis of religion in 1947 is a dark chapter in history. The hatred it generated has killed lakhs and displaced crores of people. The country had to pay a heavy price for this and many people are still facing the brunt of this horror. Today, on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, I pay tributes to all those people who lost their lives and their family members due to the partition," he said in Hindi on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, with the hashtag PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The Modi government has been observing August 14 as the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ since 2021 to remember those who sacrificed their lives during the country’s partition.

    Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India in 1947, displacing crores of people and killing lakhs in subsequent rioting.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 14, 2023, 12:57 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 12:57 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App