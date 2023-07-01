Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » PDA - Pichde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak - Will Defeat NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Says Akhilesh Yadav

PDA - Pichde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak - Will Defeat NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP president alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and the traffic system has broken down with stray cattle roaming on roads

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 21:31 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Talking to reporters, Yadav said he would try to bring in as many parties as possible in an alliance to take on the BJP. (File Image/Twitter)
Talking to reporters, Yadav said he would try to bring in as many parties as possible in an alliance to take on the BJP. (File Image/Twitter)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday charged the BJP with ignoring "Pichde (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpasankhyak (minorities)" and said the PDA will defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said he would try to bring in as many parties as possible in an alliance to take on the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party president was here to attend a party programme.

He has recently floated the PDA - Pichde, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak - formula to defeat the BJP.

Advertisement

"What is the number of PDA among government officials and employees? BJP should tell the number of PDA in government recruitments that have taken place. PDA which is being ignored by the BJP will blow away this NDA," he said.

To a question on an opposition alliance, he said, "It will be my endeavour to bring together as many parties as possible ahead of the Lok Sabha elections." However, he did not clarify on an alliance with Congress.

Yadav celebrated his birthday on Saturday by cutting a cake and feeding it to party workers.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP president alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and the traffic system has broken down with stray cattle roaming on roads.

    He further alleged that the biggest goons in the state are in the ruling BJP.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: July 01, 2023, 21:31 IST
    last updated: July 01, 2023, 21:31 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App