'People Being Instigated in The Name of UCC': PM Modi in Bhopal | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal for Indore and Jabalpur with assembly polls to be held this year in Madhya Pradesh. Three more of these trains — Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express — were also virtually flagged off.

The PM later interacted with 3,000 party workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the BJP’s “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" campaign.

The Prime Minister in his address highlighted the hard work of the party cadres to buoy their spirits while he also tore into the opposition over its “corruption" and “appeasement politics".