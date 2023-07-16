People Punished Previous Governments for Their Sins: Adityanath

People have punished previous governments for their “sins" and effective work is being done in the state today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Jhulelal temple here. He unveiled a statue of Lord Jhulelal amid Vedic chants.

“People have punished the previous governments for their sins and effective work is being done in the state today," Adityanath said.