'People Say Our Govt Will Fall...': Maharashtra CM Shinde On Buzz Over His Post

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, while attending the PM Mitra Park event in Amravati, said that his government is powerful now, adding that, the party’s strength is over 200 now.

Shinde’s comment comes in the backdrop of buzz over his resignation as Maharashtra chief minister, which has been denied by his camp so far. He said,

“People have said that our government will fall and they are still saying so. But we are over 200 now, our government is powerful," CM Shinde said.

Maharashtra politics had another round of stir when Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) joined the Shinde-led Maharashtra government on July 2.

Advertisement

In reaction to this move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut made predictions of possible changes in Maharashtra’s dynamic politics. He had said that Eknath Shinde would be replaced as chief minister. He also took a swing at BJP saying that the party is breaking Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. It was surprising that BJP had claimed NCP was involved in corruption and now the leaders have taken oath in Raj Bhavan, he added.

Earlier this month, the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena met to discuss the political situation after Ajit Pawar’s NCP joined the state government.

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant refuted rumours of Shinde’s resignation as the chief minister, adding that, there was no displeasure among their MLAs following the induction of Ajit and eight other NCP legislators into the state cabinet.

Disclosing the details of the meeting, Samant said, “Under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, there was a meeting regarding upcoming session of the Lok Sabha, the session of Maharashtra Vidhansabha, what MLAs, MPs, MLCs should do in future, how to do development work, how to grow the organisation…"

“There was no displeasure among our MLAs anywhere (regarding Ajit Pawar’s arrival), we all have faith in Eknath Shinde…information about his (Eknath Shinde’s) resignation are rumours…All MPs and MLAs elections will be held under the leadership of Eknath Shinde…," Samant added.

Advertisement

At the event, Shinde also took a jibe at the MVA government and Uddhav Thackeray. He said that there were a lot of ego issues in the state in the last 2.5 years. On the other hand, he said, even after having issues, “Devendra Fadnavis ji even wrote a letter".

“If we did not change the government, Maharashtra would have gone ten years back," Shinde added.