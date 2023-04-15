'Pilot Ji, Your Number Won't Come': Shah's Jibe at Rajasthan Cong Infighting, Slams 'Corrupt' Gehlot

Amid the ongoing tussle between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack against “corrupt" Gehlot and said despite’s Pilot’s protests and his capabilities, the chief minister’s contribution to the Congress “treasury" is more significant.

Addressing the Booth President Sankalp Sammelan in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Shah made a reference to the former deputy chief minister’s one-day ‘fast’ in Jaipur on Tuesday to protest against the inaction by the current Gehlot government in cases of alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje government. “Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext but his number will not come," he said.

Referring to Pilot, Shah accused Gehlot of corruption and said: “While your contribution may be significant on the ground, Gehlot Ji’s contribution to the Congress party’s treasury is more significant."

He stated that the Congress was given a chance in Rajasthan but the internal conflict between Gehlot and Pilot could potentially lead to their defeat in the assembly elections due later this year.

Shah said: “Both Gehlot and Pilot are fighting each other and vying for power. They are fighting unnecessarily because the government will be formed by the BJP," he said.

“The BJP is confident of securing a 2/3rd majority in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections," Shah said. Additionally, he said in the 2024 elections, the BJP will be able to secure all 25 seats in the state.

He also said that it is “a 3-D government in Rajasthan and three Ds stands for ‘dange’ (riots), ‘durvyavhar’ (ill-treatment) with women and ‘Dalit’ atrocities."

Shah further criticised the Rajasthan government for their handling of several issues including the paper leak case and accused the state government of prioritising power over the public interest.

Shah also noted that the Congress-led government’s weak arguments led to the acquittal of all the accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case, which claimed 71 lives and injured over 180 people. “This is appeasement politics," Shah said.

Shah expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections. He cited the example of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections and stated: “No matter where elections are held…like in Karnataka…BJP is going to win."

Rajasthan Congress Leadership to Meet MLAs Amid Tussle

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will hold individual discussions with all party MLAs to address the ongoing political conflict within the party in the state next week. The Congress In-charge will hold ‘one-to-one’ discussions with Congress and supporting MLAs on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Randhawa will be accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, according to a party spokesperson.

The dialogues will be held division-wise, with different sets of MLAs participating on April 17, April 18, and April 20. The Congress has 108 MLAs in the 200-seat assembly and governs the state with support from other parties. These meetings are being held ahead of assembly elections due later this year amidst internal dissensions in the party.

(With inputs from PTI)

